Holtville High School Coach Faces Obscene Materials Charge

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Elmore County Sheriff’s Office has charged a coach at Holtville High School with: school employee distributing obscene material to a minor.

The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Emmanuel Wilson of Wetumpka is out on $6,000 bond.

According to the Holtville High School website, Wilson is a collaborative resource teacher and coaches basketball and track and field.

The website says Wilson worked at Garrett Elementary School in Montgomery and at Brantley Elementary School in Selma.