Light Rain at Times Today; Dry Rest of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Clouds increased overnight and areas of light rain are ongoing across much of the area as a wave of low pressure tracks across the northern Gulf of Mexico. The rain will continue for much of the day, but will come to and end by late in the day. Today will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s. The sky will gradually clear tonight and it will be a colder night with lows in the low 30s.

REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be sunny and cooler with a high in the low 50s. Dry weather continues Thursday with highs in the upper 50s. Clouds move into the state Thursday night and Friday ahead of a cold front and upper trough. These will be moisture starved, so despite the clouds, most of the state will remain dry. A few sprinkles can’t be ruled out, but measurable rain is very unlikely. Temperatures will likely hold in the low 50s all day Friday.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More cold air for the weekend…Saturday morning looks to feature mid and upper 20s again, with highs in the upper 40s, despite sunshine in full supply. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with a high in the lower 50s, after start the day in the mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry, and we could see a chance of rain Wednesday, followed by dry weather Thursday and Friday. For now, no signs of any big ticket weather items for Alabama the next 10-14 days even though temperatures will be below average. Not seeing any snow or ice issues for Alabama, or any severe weather threat.

Stay dry today!!!

Ryan