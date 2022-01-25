Montgomery Police Searching for Missing Man

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police need your help in finding a missing man.

Police say 18-year-old LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat may be traveling in a 2003 blue Ford Crown Victoria bearing Alabama plate DV32851.

Police say he may be living with a condition that requires medical assistance.

Wheat was last seen on Saturday, January 22, at approximately 6:30PM wearing a white/gray Nike hoodie in the area of Foxhall Drive in Montgomery.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of LaDarrien Amarrion Wheat, call Montgomery police at (334) 625-3353 or call 911.