Pay It Forward: Patricia Osborne of Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

For 40 years Patricia Osborne has served the people in her community by taking them to doctor’s appointments, feeding them and being there when they need her. She was nominated by her step daughter for all she does for others.

“She’s a good person. She always helps everybody. She always looking out for everybody. She’s always ripping and running and doing everything for everybody except take a deep breath for herself. She’s always helping everybody. I don’t care who it is, she is going to help anybody,” said Sarmonica Osborne.

“I started taking people to the doctor and feed them or take food to them. I go to the country and pick them up and take them to the doctor in places I had to go. It became a habit, and as I got older, it just continued,” said Patricia.