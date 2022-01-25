Rain Ends, Sky Clears, And Colder Tuesday Night

by Ben Lang

Tuesday looks cloudy but mild with scattered rain, mainly south. Rain amounts look very light for the rest of the day. Far south Alabama may pick up an additional one-tenth of an inch of rain at most. Rain tapers off by this evening, with a gradually clearing sky tonight. Colder air returns, with lows near freezing early Wednesday morning.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. Wednesday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the low 30s. Thursday features sunshine and some clouds, but could be milder with highs closer to 60°. Thursday night features more clouds but still looks cold with lows in the 30s. Another cold front arrives Friday. However, it still looks like a “dry” front. That means it seems unlikely to produce rain on its way through the state.

Cloud-cover may increase due to Friday’s front. Temperatures may only reach the mid 50s. Friday night turns colder in the wake of the front. Lows fall into the upper 20s. The weekend looks cooler too. Temperatures may not reach 50° Saturday afternoon despite a sunny sky. Saturday night lows fall into the mid 20s, if not the low 20s for some. Sunday looks cool too, with highs in the 50s despite a mainly sunny sky. Sunday night lows fall to around freezing too.

Temperatures trend a bit milder early next week. Monday and Tuesday look rain-free, with high temperatures approaching or exceeding 60° each afternoon. It appears rain returns to our forecast around the middle and end of next week. However, that’s just beyond the reach of our eight-day forecast for now.