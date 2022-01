by Alabama News Network Staff

The body of a Montgomery County man who went missing last year has been identified.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 71-year-old Clarance Dixon was positively identified by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences on Friday.

Dixon was reported missing by his family. He was last seen on October 3, 2021.

On October 31, deputies found a body 1,500 feet from Dixon’s home in the 3100 block of Cantelou Loop.