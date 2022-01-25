Winn-Dixie Pharmacies to Offer Free N95 Face Masks

by Alabama News Network Staff

Winn-Dixie has announced that it will give away N95 face masks in partnership with the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Winn-Dixie’s parent company, Southeastern Grocers, is working with the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services to distribute more than two million N95 masks to customers, while supplies last. The masks will be available at Winn-Dixie pharmacies as well as those of Southeastern Grocers’ other store chains.

The masks will begin arriving in the grocer’s pharmacy locations as early as Friday, Jan. 28.

N95 masks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis and are limited to three masks per person, while supplies last.

Winn-Dixie continues to offer online appointments (preferred) and convenient walk-ups (as available) for all Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.