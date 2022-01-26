A Blast Of Cold Air Is Heading Southward

by Shane Butler



High pressure continues to keep our weather in check. Mostly clear and dry conditions prevail through Thursday. Temps start out in the lower 30s but warm nicely into the upper 50s lower 60s Thursday afternoon. This will be the nicest day of the workweek weatherwise. A strong cold front heads into the deep south Friday. It’s a dry front for us but it’s bringing some much colder air with it. It passes through with some clouds and gusty winds Friday. The colder air spills into the area Friday evening into the overnight hours. We’re down into the mid 20s Saturday morning. Looks like temps only manage mid to upper 40s for highs Saturday afternoon. Sunday starts out cold in the mid to upper 20s but southerly winds kick in and we’re in the mid to upper 50s by Sunday afternoon. A warming trend begins Monday and continues through late week. Highs are back in the mid to upper 60s as the week progresses. Moisture does start to increase and we’re looking wet by Thursday. Another cold front will be moving through the state. Looks like rain ahead of the boundary but colder air may try to catch up to the moisture behind the front. We’ll be on the lookout for any wintry threat potential. Stay tuned.