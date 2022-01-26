Accuracy of Free At-Home COVID Tests

by Kay McCabe

As of January 15th, free at-home COVID tests are available to order!

And if you haven’t already order these tests… you can. The tests are limited to 4 per household with free shipping.

Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris says there have not been any reports of major problems with the at-home tests. Compared to the PCR tests, the at-home was a little less sensitive.

“I think having these tests in the hands of so many people who can use them right when they know need them is a good thing,” said Harris, “even if you do trade off a little accuracy.”

The tests are said to ship in about 7-12 days.

If you’d like to order the at-home tests, click here.