Federal Coronavirus Fund Spending Plan Moves Forward

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama’s Special Session on federal covid relief dollars is moving forward quickly.

On Wednesday the bill was given favorable report in House and Senate Committee, clearing the way for the bill to head to the House and Senate floors.

The legislation allocates more than a half billion dollars of American Rescue Plan funds.

Alabama is set to receive another estimated $1.2 billion in ARP funds later this year, and discussions for allocation of those funds have already began.