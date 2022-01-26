Montgomery Public Schools Hold Meeting for Search for a New Superintendent

by Carrington Cole

Parents of Montgomery public school students have an opportunity to discuss finding a new school superintendent.

The Alabama Association of School Boards is assisting the Montgomery County Board of Education in its search to find a new superintendent. They want parents to come out Thursday night to Carver High School to give their input on what skills and experiences they expect the new superintendent to have.

Dr. James Wright of the Alabama Association of School Boards had this to say about the importance of having parents involved in this meeting.

“We are providing them an opportunity to share with us the types of credentials and their input on the qualifications of the superintendent that we’re going to be bringing in,” stated Dr. Wright. “Give us some input on what you’re looking for in your next superintendent and what are some of the kinds of things that you want to see them do.”

The meeting will take place Thursday January 27 at 5:30 pm in the Carver High School Auditorium.