Selma-Dallas Co. Community to Honor First Responders

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma and Dallas County community is honoring emergency first responders this Friday — with a luncheon — and awards ceremony.

It’s the fifth year the community has come together to honor the men and women who answer the call for help — during an emergency.

“They run towards danger not away from it,” said Lee Tate.

“They run to those who are hurting, those who need help immediately. You hope you never have to call them but when you do they’re there.”

When people need help in an emergency situation — they either call for police — firefighters — or an ambulance. All are always there to answer the call — 24 hours a day — 7 days a week — and 365 days a year.

“It’s a calling for them, to be able to and willing to rush in and take care of our citizens,” said Sissy Cooper.

It’s service the community is planning to honor Friday — at the annual First Responder and Law Enforcement Appreciation Day — at Northside Baptist Church in Selma.

The event includes a luncheon for all local law enforcement — fire and EMS personnel — along with state troopers. Followed by an appreciation — and awards ceremony that’s open to the public.

“And we hope the community will come out. This is open to anybody,” said Tate.

“We take this time to honor and say thanks to those people who are law enforcement, first responders that put themselves in harm’s way to protect us,” said Gene Hisel.

“And we feel like they are our heroes. And we want to make them feel as good as we can about what they do.”

Organizers say first responders are people who often put their own lives at risk — to save someone else’s.

“We can’t say thanks enough. These people are worthy of our thanks, our deep gratitude.

The first responder luncheon is from 10 am until 1 pm. The appreciation and awards ceremony starts immediately after the luncheon. It wraps up at two.