Sunny, Cool Wednesday; Friday Front Means Cold Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

SUNNY WEDNESDAY: Today will be sunny and cool with a high in the low to mid 50s. Tonight, expect a clear sky with lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

REST OF WEEK: Dry and sunny weather continues tomorrow with highs in the low 60s. Clouds return to Alabama on Friday ahead of a cold front and upper trough. The models agree that the front will be moisture starved, with just clouds and no rain as it pushes through the state. However, there could be a few sprinkles, but most of Alabama will remain dry. Temperatures Friday will be in the 50s, but will begin to drop as the front passes your location.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: More cold air for the weekend…Saturday morning looks to feature mid 20s again with highs in the mid and upper 40s, despite sunshine in full supply. Sunday will be a mostly sunny day with a high in the upper 50s, after start the day in the low to mid 20s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be dry, and we could see a chance of rain Wednesday or Thursday. Highs to start the week should be in the 60s, and the pattern change next week suggest continued above average temperatures.

Bless someone today!!!

Ryan