Sunshine But Cooler Wednesday, Colder This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Wednesday remains mainly sunny but cooler and breezy. Morning lows fell into the 30s, but afternoon temperatures rebound into the 50s. Some clouds roll across south Alabama Wednesday afternoon, but the sky remains mostly sunny on average. Seems the clouds depart tonight, with a generally clear sky and lows near 30°.

Thursday features sunshine and some clouds, and looks milder with highs near 60°. Clouds increase Thursday night, and temperatures won’t fall as far as a result. Friday morning lows settle near 40°. Friday looks rather cloudy early in the day, but the sky could be a bit sunnier during the afternoon. However, another cold front arrives by Friday afternoon. It looks like a dry front, meaning it seems very unlikely to produce rain in our area.

However, Friday’s front brings even colder air for the start of the weekend. Friday night lows fall into the 20s, while the wind remains sustained at 10 to 20 mph. Late Friday night and Saturday morning likely feature wind chills in the teens. The sky clears Friday night, and Saturday looks cloudless. However, temperatures probably won’t reach 50° during the day. Winds also remain out of the north at 10 to 15 mph.

The wind likely settles down Saturday night. However, it also looks like our coldest night over the next eight days. Temperatures fall into the mid 20s if not low 20s for many locations by sunrise Sunday. However, Sunday afternoon looks milder with high temperatures approaching 60°. The trend for milder weather continues next week.

Temperatures reach or exceed 60° next Monday. Temperatures could be in the mid to even upper 60s for most locations next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, it looks like next week features more clouds, and eventually rain. Wednesday morning model runs trended a bit wetter for next Tuesday. There are timing differences for more significant rain chances next week.

The Euro holds off more widespread rain until next Thursday. It keeps rain quite spotty, mainly in west Alabama next Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, The american GFS shows a more widespread rain by next Wednesday.