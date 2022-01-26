UPDATE: Arrest Made in Man’s Shooting Death on Alabama River Parkway

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in a man’s shooting death on Alabama River Parkway.

Police say they have charged 29-year-old Christopher Rodgers of the Monroe County community of Peterman with murder. Rodgers was taken into custody today.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 19-year-old Eric Surles, Jr., of Montgomery was shot and killed late Friday afternoon.

Police say because Surles was killed during the commission of a felony in which he and Rodgers committed, Rodgers was charged with murder.

Police are releasing no other information.