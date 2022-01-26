UPDATE: Court Blocks Execution of Man Convicted in Dallas County Killing

by Alabama News Network Staff

A federal appeals court has blocked the state of Alabama from executing an inmate who was convicted of killing a man in Dallas County in 1996.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has upheld a lower court ruling that 43-year-old Matthew Reeves can’t be put to death unless the state uses an untested, new method.

Reeves’ lawyers say he prefers that to lethal injection but didn’t have the intellectual capacity to make the choice when offered the chance.

Reeves’ execution had been set for Thursday. It could still happen since the state says it will appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Reeves was convicted of killing Willie Johnson with a shotgun inside a pickup truck during a robbery. Johnson had given Reeves a ride.

Reeves was convicted two years after the killing, in 1998.

