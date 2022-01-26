UPDATE: Statement from Elmore County Schools on Arrest of Teacher/Coach

by Alabama News Network Staff

Elmore County Schools has released a statement about the arrest of a teacher/coach at Holtville High School.

As Alabama News Network has reported, 32-year-old Emmanuel Wilson has been charged with: school employee distributing obscene material to a minor. He is out on a $6,000 bond.

In a statement, Elmore County School Supt. Richard Dennis says the school board and administrators are fully cooperating with the sheriff’s office in its investigation.

“As of January 13, 2022, the employee was placed on administrative leave and is not working on the school campus. The district is not at liberty to comment further.,” Dennis said.

He says any additional information will be released by law enforcement.

According to the Holtville High School website, Wilson is a collaborative resource teacher and coaches basketball and track and field.