Autauga County Sheriff’s Office Gives Back to Family that Lost Everything in House Fire

by Carrington Cole

After a family lost everything, the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office decided to step up and help them out.

The Lucas family lost everything they owned in a house fire that happened over the weekend in Deatsville. Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger said his heart broke when the 5-year-old boy of the family was so distraught that all of his toys were gone.

That’s when the Sheriff made a promise to get him some toys and he kept that promise. The Sheriff’s Office, along with Centerpoint Church, donated money, toys, clothes, and food to the family.

“Then we went and delivered them Tuesday and we had several toys and some several monetary donations,” stated Sheriff Sedinger. “Took them to the family and they were just so happy, and he was just so happy. He grabbed them toys up and he was just so happy.”

If you want to send donations to the Lucas family, reach out to the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office for more information.