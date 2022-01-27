Biden: First Black Woman U.S. Supreme Court Justice “Long Overdue”

by Alabama News Network Staff

President Joe Biden has affirmed his pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court, saying it was “long overdue.”

On Thursday, he praised retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as a model public servant and promised a nominee by the end of February.

Breyer joined Biden at the White House, a day after news broke of the 83-year-old’s upcoming retirement.

Since Biden took office in January 2021, he has focused on nominating a diverse group of judges to the federal bench, not just in race but also in professional expertise.

He installed five Black women on federal appeals courts, with three more nominations pending before the Senate.

