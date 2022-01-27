Cloudier And Cooler Friday; A Brief Weekend Cold Blast

by Ben Lang

Thursday was a nice January day across central and south Alabama. The sky was tremendously sunny, with afternoon temperatures peaking in the low to mid 60s for most. Clouds increase Thursday night, and keep temperatures from falling as far overnight. Friday morning lows range from the mid 30s to around 40°. Friday looks mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon could be a bit sunnier.

However, a cold front arrives during the day, with falling temperatures and a strong northwest wind as it moves through. Friday night and Saturday morning could be brutally cold, with temperatures falling into the mid 20s and wind chills in the 10s. Temperatures likely won’t reach 50° Saturday afternoon, and wind chills could be in the 30s most of the day due to a northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Saturday night lows fall into the 20s, but with winds subsiding.

Temperatures quickly turn around Sunday with highs near 60°. The sky remains sunny to mostly sunny throughout the day. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s. The trend of milder temperatures continues next week. High temperatures could be in the mid 60s Monday. Upper 60s appear possible next Tuesday and Wednesday. However, rain chances also increase around the middle of next week. Wednesday and Thursday appear to feature the best chance for rain.

A weather system and associated cold front produce next week’s rain. The front could push to our southeast Thursday night, with colder air and drier weather next Friday and next weekend.