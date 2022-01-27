Court Records: Alabama River Parkway Killing Tied to Kidnapping

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to court records obtained by Alabama News Network, a man’s killing on Alabama River Parkway last week is tied to a kidnapping.

Court records say that on Friday, January 21, Christopher Rodgers, along with Eric Surles, Jr., kidnapped Joshua Spradley.

The records state that during the kidnapping, Surles was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead at Jackson Hospital.

Rodgers is charged with felony murder and is being held on a $1,500,000 bond.

The court records do not indicate who shot Surles. Montgomery Police say because Surles was killed during the commission of a felony in which he and Rodgers committed, Rodgers was charged with murder.