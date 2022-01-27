COVID in Alabama Schools: Numbers Take Small Dip Statewide; Montgomery, Autauga County Show Big Drops

by Alabama News Network Staff

The latest Alabama Department of Public Health report on COVID in the state’s public schools shows cases taking a small dip overall, but dropping significantly in Montgomery and Autauga counties.

The report for January 27 shows 24,913 cases. That is down from 26,260 the week before and represents a drop of 1,347 cases. It is still well above the 9,195 cases reported in the previous surge in September, at the start of the school year.

Within the drop of 1,347 cases this week, Montgomery and Autauga counties combined for 917 fewer cases than the week before. Both Montgomery Public Schools and Autauga County Schools were virtual last week.

The state’s weekly reports don’t specify if the cases involve students, teachers or other staff members. Some systems have reported widespread faculty and staff absences.

Here is a list of several local school systems and their current case numbers:

Montgomery: 129 (Jan. 20: 728)

Autauga County: 194 (Jan. 20: 512)

Elmore County: 508 (Jan. 20: 408)

Pike Road: 124 (Jan. 20: did not submit a report)

Dallas County: 78 (Jan. 20: did not submit a report)

Selma: 54 (Jan. 20: 22)

SEE THE COMPLETE DASHBOARD HERE