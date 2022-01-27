Friday Front Brings Very Cold Weekend Weather

by Ryan Stinnett

No weather issues today as it will be a day with tons of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Tonight, expect increasing clouds with lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY FRONT: Tomorrow will be cloudy as an upper trough and cold front sweep through the state, however, the front will be moisture starved, so no rain. Temperatures will be colder, only in the low 50s. It will become breezy late in the day as well.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Much colder air flows into Alabama Friday night and by Saturday morning we are forecasting lows in the lower and mid 20s. However, the winds will be blustery, so wind chills will be in the single digits and teens Saturday morning. Saturday will be sunny and cold with highs in the lower to mid 40s, with wind chills closer to freezing much of the afternoon. Sunday morning will again feature lows in the low to mid 20s, but the day will be warmer with highs returning to the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be a mostly sunny day with a high around 60 degrees. We will mention the chance of a few showers over far West Alabama Tuesday… then rain is likely statewide Wednesday or Thursday ahead of an upper trough/cold front. For now models don’t show any surface based instability, and severe storms are not expected. Rain could linger into Thursday before drier air flows into the state to end the week.

Have a Thursday that is better than all the rest!!!

Ryan