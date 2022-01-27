Montgomery Chamber Creates Tourism Campaign For Historic Sites in The City

by Ja Nai Wright

The Montgomery Chamber has created a new way for people to learn about the history of the city. The journey starts here, those are the words to look for as you walk the streets of downtown Montgomery for a new innovative tour that the visitor center of the chamber has created.

Montgomery Alabama is well known for its civil rights and other historical movements, but how much is really known? Well, the Montgomery chamber convention and visitor bureau has created a new way to ensure residents and visitor get all the history they would like to know.

As you walk the streets of downtown Montgomery you may notice signs that say the journey starts here, that’s where you can find the digital information about the history at that location. Some of the areas that are featured are the river front. The Hank Williams Museum, Dexter Avenue King Memorial Baptist Church, the Alabama State Capital and many other locations throughout the city. The tour will also highlight individuals as well as events that took place in Montgomery and Selma during the civil rights movement.

Click here for more information about the tours.