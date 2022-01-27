UPDATE: Legislature Approves Spending More than $700 Million in Pandemic Relief Money

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama lawmakers have given final approval to a plan to use more than $700 million in pandemic relief funds on a mix of broadband, water and sewer projects and healthcare reimbursements.

The Alabama House of Representative passed the bill 100-0. The governor is expected to sign the plan.

Gov. Kay Ivey had called lawmakers into special session to pass the plan. She is commending them for how they decided to use the American Rescue Plan Act funding.

The governor issued the following statement:

“I am pleased Alabama will use these one-time federal dollars wisely thanks to the strong work by our Legislature. I commend our legislators for their efficient work in directing these funds to meet some of Alabama’s toughest challenges.

“We are making smart investments to increase statewide broadband connectivity, improve our water and sewer infrastructure, as well as health care infrastructure. We are also addressing measures to reduce employment taxes paid by Alabama businesses as they continue to rebound from the pandemic.

“This was an overwhelmingly bipartisan effort by the men and women of the Alabama Legislature, and I am proud of their good work in dealing with the task the federal government dealt us.”

