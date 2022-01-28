17-Year-Old Faces Gun Charges in Prattville

by Alabama News Network Staff

Prattville police say a 17-year-old boy faces a series of gun charges and is being charged as an adult.

Police say Thursday afternoon, they got a call of shots fired in the 200 block of Brookhaven Drive.

Police say they stopped the teenager’s vehicle at Brookhaven Drive and Fairview Avenue. They say after talking with him, they discovered he had fired about seven shots at an occupied vehicle, hitting it three times.

The two people inside were not hurt.

Police say one round hit a residence on Brookhaven Drive.

Police say the teenager had the gun on him. He has been charged with:

Two counts of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Vehicle

One count of Discharging a Firearm into an Occupied Dwelling

One Count of Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm

The suspect is being held at the Autauga County Metro Jail. The total bond amount is $180,000.00 His name isn’t being released.