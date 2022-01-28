A Blast of Winter the Next 48 Hours

by Ryan Stinnett

FRONT TODAY: Today will feature morning clouds, with afternoon sun as a cold front sweeps through the state. Again, lower levels of the atmosphere will be to dry for rain, but temperatures will begin to fall as the front passes your location. Most South/Central Alabama communities will see highs in the lows 50s earl this afternoon, before falling into the 40s this evening. Winds will be increasing late in the day, and that will make it feel colder, but also will allow for a frigid Friday night and Saturday morning across Alabama.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Tomorrow morning will be cold with temperatures in the lower to mid 20s, add in gusty north winds, and wind chill values are expected to be in the 8°-18° degree range to start the day. Tomorrow will be sunny and cold with highs in the lower 40s and again, it will remain windy, likely keeping wind chills below freezing ll day. Finally the winds will relax Saturday night and Sunday morning lows again fall into the the low 20s, but the day will be warmer with highs returning to the upper 50s and lower 60s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be mostly sunny, dry days with a highs in the low to mid 60s. Then rain and storms looks to return for Wednesday and Thursday. Some strong storms may be possible, but this is still a week away, so a lot to watch in the coming days. Expect dry and colder to return to end the week and into the first weekend of February.

Stay warm this weekend!!!

Ryan