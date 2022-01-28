A Brief Cold Blast Only Lasts For Part Of This Weekend

by Ben Lang

Sunshine returned Friday afternoon, but it was cool and breezy. As of 5PM, winds were sustained from the northwest at 15 to 20 mph. Gusts were even higher, generally between 25 and 30 mph. Cold air spilling into Alabama Friday evening results in very cold overnight temperatures. Lows fall into the 20s. Meanwhile, with winds sustained between 10 and 20 mph, wind chills fall as low as 10 to 15°.

Saturday remains cold and windy, with highs in the 40s despite abundant sunshine. Winds chills remain in the 30s all day due to a persistent northwest wind of 10 to 15 mph. Winds won’t be as strong Saturday night, but temperatures fall into the 20s again. However, this cold blast won’t even last all weekend. Temperatures quickly recover into the low 60s Sunday afternoon, with a mainly sunny sky.

The trend of milder temperatures continues next week. Monday look dry with sunshine and some clouds. Daytime temperatures reach the mid 60s. Monday night won’t be as cold, with lows near 40°. Next Tuesday looks partly cloudy and mainly rain-free with highs in the mid 60s. However, rain appears more likely next Wednesday and Thursday. By Thursday, our next cold front arrives. Rain and perhaps some storms appear the most likely as it does.

However, as of Friday evening, it remains unclear when exactly the front arrives. If it arrives sooner, then Wednesday and Wednesday night feature the best chance for rain. However, if it arrives later, then Thursday would feature the highest rain chance. Time will tell.

However, both Wednesday and Thursday look mild despite the clouds and rain. Temperatures reach the mid to upper 60s each afternoon. A low 70° reading won’t be out the question on either day. As of Friday afternoon, it appears the front pushes to our southeast next Thursday night. That sets up drier, but colder weather next Friday and weekend. It looks like temperatures only reach the 50s each afternoon, with lows in the 30s both nights.