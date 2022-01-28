ADPH: County Health Departments Are Not Giving Out Free Face Masks

by Alabama News Network Staff

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state’s county health departments do not have free face masks to distribute to the public.

According to information provided by the federal government, retail pharmacies that are part of the federal COVID-19 vaccine program and community health centers nationwide will be sent masks.

An example is Winn-Dixie’s pharmacies, which are giving out two million N95 masks at its stores and others that are owned by Southeastern Grocers.

On January 18, the Biden Administration announced that the HHS Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response will make more than 400 million NIOSH-approved N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) available to the American people for free.

When more information is known, the Alabama Department of Public Health will post announcements.