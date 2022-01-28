Bruce Pearl Agrees to Contract Extension to Remain at Auburn

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl has agreed to a contract extension to remain on the Plains.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced in a video on social media along with Pearl Friday evening that “we locked him up,” beneath the words “for life.”

The 61-year-old Pearl led the top-ranked Tigers to their first Final Four in 2019.

They secured the No. 1 ranking for the first time in program history this week and enter Saturday’s Oklahoma game riding a 16-game winning streak and with a 19-1 record.

