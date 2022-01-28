Did A Week of Virtual School Help Drop COVID-19 Case Numbers?

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s latest schools covid dashboard shows a slight drop in cases across the state with 1,347 cases statewide.

In Montgomery and Autauga County Schools the drop was significant with both districts combining for 917 fewer cases than the week before.

MPS Covid case numbers dropped from 728 to 129.

In Autauga County Schools, cases dropped from 512 to 194.

Many school districts have reported widespread faculty and staff shortages.

The dashboard does not specify if cases are in students, teachers, or other faculty and staff.

View the COVID schools dashboard here.