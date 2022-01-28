Holtville High School Principal Named “Alabama High School Principal of the Year”

by Alabama News Network Staff

Holtville High School principal Kyle Futral has been named 2022 Alabama High School Principal of the Year by the Alabama Association of Secondary School Principals.

Futral has worked in education for 15 years, with the last 7 years in administration. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Huntingdon College in 2007. In 2014, he received a master’s degree in Instructional Leadership from Auburn University.

The award was presented to Futral today at an assembly at Holtville High School. Elmore County Superintendent Richard Dennis was in attendance.

“Kyle Futral is an exceptional principal and is very proactive and innovative in his thinking and approaches to managing his school,” Dennis said.

American Fidelity Assurance sponsors this award annually and Interior Elements grants an office makeover to the winner.

In presenting the award it was noted that as principal of Holtville High School, Futral has transformed the school culture from that of a school struggling with low morale, achievement and attendance to a school that strives for excellence.

The school experienced a 62% decrease in discipline referrals, 50% decrease in chronic absenteeism, 7% increase in the graduation rate, 33% increase in CCR rate and a 20% increase in ACT proficiency in the last five years.

Futral was chosen from three district finalists. The other finalists were Terina Gantt of Demopolis High School in Demopolis City Schools and Seth Taylor of Pleasant Valley High School in Calhoun County Schools.

An overall winner will be chosen from the High School and Middle School Principals of the Year and will be recognized as Alabama’s Principal of the Year.