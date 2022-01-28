Hyundai Donates $78,000 to Expand Robotics in Montgomery Public Schools

by Alabama News Network Staff

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama is providing a grant worth $78,800 that will allow Montgomery Public Schools to expand robotics programs at all eight of its high schools.

A check presentation was held Friday morning at Hyundai’s training center in Montgomery. The presentation was at the beginning of a robotics tournament involving teams from each MPS middle school, hosted by Auburn University’s Southeastern Center of Robotics Education (SCORE).

In 2020, Hyundai teamed up with SCORE to start the Hyundai Initiative for Robotics Excellence (HIRE). The goal was to establish robotics teams at public middle schools in Montgomery County to build the next generation of a technically proficient workforce.

“Middle school students involved in the HIRE initiative this year have learned so many skills from this experience — teamwork, critical thinking skills, problem solving, written and verbal communication, and much more. It’s not about teaching robotics, it’s about using robots to teach,” said Mary Lou Ewald, director of STEM outreach programs for Auburn University’s College of Sciences and Mathematics.

Robert Burns, HMMA vice president of Human Resources and Administration, agreed that the program provides great benefits to students.

“Using an interactive teaching platform to enlighten students about their future potential in science, technology, engineering and mathematics contributed to Hyundai’s decision to support this robotics education program,” Burns said.

This new initiative targets MPS high schools, with HIRE providing equipment, training, and other support for robotics programs at the high school level.