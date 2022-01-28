Montgomery Police Searching for Business Burglars

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/3 Photo from Montgomery Police Department – Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary at a business and needs your help identifying the suspects.

Montgomery police investigators have released photos of subjects wanted for burglary and theft that happened Wednesday, January 12, around midnight, in the 4300 block of Mobile Highway.

Police say the subjects were last seen driving a four-door white vehicle.

If you have a tip to help police, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.