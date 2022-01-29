Alabama Tops No. 4 Baylor; Third Win over ’21 Final Four Team

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jaden Shackelford scored 19 points and had nine rebounds as Alabama toppled No. 4 Baylor 87-78 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge.

Alabama has now beaten three teams that reached the Final Four last season.

Along with the defending champion Bears, the Crimson Tide knocked off then-No. 1 Gonzaga in early December and topped Houston a week later.

Jahvon Quinerly scored 20 points for Alabama, which improved to 14-7. Jeremy Sochan scored 17 for Baylor and Adam Flagler had 16, going 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

The Bears are 18-3.

