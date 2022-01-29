Clear Days Ahead, Warmer And Wet By Mid Week

by Riley Blackwell

SUN FILLED DAY: Plenty of sunshine has been around today, but warmer temperatures are not accompanying the blanket of Sun. Temperatures have mainly hovered in the mid 40s across much of the area, and clouds have been hard to come by. A light breeze has also been around, giving a slightly cooler feel to the air than what is actually showing.

ANOTHER COLD NIGHT: Temperatures will already be in the upper 20s by the time we approach midnight, but fortunately will not be dropping too much afterwards. Expect lows tonight in the mid 20s, and winds are expected to be mild. However, since we will still be below freezing for several hours, be sure to protect plants, pets, pipes, and people.

WARM AND SUNNY SUNDAY: Temperatures will be well on the rise starting tomorrow, with highs forecast in the upper 50s, with some places even nearing 60°. Sunshine will still be hanging around plenty tomorrow.

LOOK AHEAD: Temperatures will be well above average throughout next week, with a dry start to the week. However, by mid-week we can expect several days of rain, which could be heavy at times. Temperatures will be trending downward by next Friday, and a dry start to the weekend looks promising.