Jabari Smith, No. 1 Auburn Pull Away from Oklahoma 86-68

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jabari Smith bounced back from a rough shooting night with 23 points and 12 rebounds and Walker Kessler scored 21 to lead No. 1 Auburn to an 86-68 victory over Oklahoma.

The Tigers built a big lead, lost most of it and then dominated the final minutes for their nation-leading 17th consecutive win.

The Sooners visited as part of the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Smith was just 2-of-15 shooting for five points in a 55-54 win over Missouri Tuesday.

He and Kessler took over this one. Kessler was 9 of 11 from the floor, grabbed nine rebounds and blocked four shots. Jordan Goldwire led Oklahoma with a career-high 19 points.

