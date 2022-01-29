Man Suffers Life-Threatening Injury in Montgomery Shooting

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

Montgomery Police Capt. Saba Coleman tells Alabama News Network that at about 2:45 a.m., police were called to the area of Eastern Boulevard and Calmar Drive. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital.

Coleman says officers determined the shooting had happened in the 1400 block of Stonehenge Place, which is just off Woodmere Boulevard.

No other information was released.