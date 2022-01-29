UPDATE: Details of Bruce Pearl’s New Auburn Contract Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

Details of Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl’s new contract have been made public.

Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena.

Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.

Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year.

He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.

