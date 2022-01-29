UPDATE: Details of Bruce Pearl’s New Auburn Contract Released

Alabama News Network Staff,
Posted:

by Alabama News Network Staff

Auburn South Carolina Basketball

Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl communicates with players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

Details of Auburn men’s basketball coach Bruce Pearl’s new contract have been made public.

Pearl stands to make more than $50 million under a new eight-year contract.

Athletic director Allen Greene announced terms of the deal hours before the top-ranked Tigers faced Oklahoma at Auburn Arena.

Greene and Pearl had announced an agreement on social media Friday without releasing terms.

Pearl’s pay will start at $5.4 million with a $250,000 annual increase that would allow him to make $7.15 million in the final year.

He led Auburn to the Final Four in 2019, and the Tigers received their first-ever No. 1 ranking this week.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

 

Categories: Auburn
Tags: , , , ,

Related Posts