Will Alcohol Sales Be Allowed at Coleman Coliseum?

by Alabama News Network Staff

A public hearing is planned on whether to allow alcohol sales at the University of Alabama’s Coleman Coliseum.

The Tuscaloosa City Council has scheduled a hearing for Tuesday on a proposal to sell alcohol at the coliseum during University of Alabama basketball games and gymnastic meets.

The hearing was scheduled after the university’s concessions company submitted an application to the city for a liquor license.

The Southeastern Conference lifted a ban on alcohol sales in public seating areas of on-campus stadiums in 2019, leaving the final decision to universities. Athletic director Greg Byrne says fans have been asking for alcohol sales.

