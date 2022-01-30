Bengals Top Chiefs 27-24 in OT to Clinch Super Bowl Trip

by Alabama News Network Staff

Evan McPherson kicked a 31-yard field goal in overtime after Joe Burrow kept his cool while leading a furious second-half comeback to get the Cincinnati Bengals to the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years.

The Bengals secured a 27-24 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals erased an 18-point deficit to take a late 24-21 lead but Harrison Butker’s 44-yard field goal as time expired in regulation sent it to overtime a week after his 49-yarder on the final play of regulation did the same against Buffalo.

Vonn Bell intercepted Mahomes on the third play of overtime and Burrow and the Bengals took over.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)