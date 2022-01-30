Campaign 2022: Who Has Qualified for Alabama Primaries?

by Alabama News Network Staff

Qualifying has ended for the 2022 Alabama primaries, except for races for the U.S. House of Representatives.

The Alabama Democratic Party and the Alabama Republican Party have lists of who has qualified for the primaries in federal and state races, which are on Tuesday, May 24.

Alabama Democratic Party qualifiers

Alabama Republican Party qualifiers

Qualifying for races in the U.S. House of Representatives has been extended until February 11. That is because a panel of three federal judges has blocked the updated Congressional district maps from being used.

The Alabama Legislature approved those maps last year, to reflect population changes resulting from the 2020 Census. But the judges said that Alabama should have two districts, instead of one, in which Black voters are a sizeable portion of the electorate.

Currently, of the state’s seven Congressional districts, six are held by white Republicans and one by a Black Democrat.

The judges are giving state lawmakers until February 11 to come up with new district maps. The state is appealing that ruling to the U.S. Supreme Court.