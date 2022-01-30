Elmore County Deputy Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting, Suspect Arrested
An Elmore County deputy is recovering at a local hospital after being shot in Eclectic Saturday night.
Elmore County Sheriff’s Office Major C.B. Ogden said the incident started around 9 p.m. on Claud Road in Eclectic.
Deputies received a call regarding a barricaded subject.
Special Operations with Elmore County responded to the call and one of the deputies, who was part of that team, was shot by 59-year-old Jeffrey Cofer.
The deputy sustained a gunshot wound to his right shoulder and is expected to be okay.
After a several hour standoff, Maj. Ogden said Jeffrey Coker was taken into custody without incident.
Cofer is in the Elmore County Jail and charged with attempted murder.