Man Shot on West South Boulevard in Montgomery

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Police say at about 12:20 this morning, they and fire medics were called to the 900 block of West South Boulevard. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.

Capt. Saba Coleman of the Montgomery Police Department says that’s where they found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say there is no other information available for release.