Rams Rally to Super Bowl with 20-17 Win over 49ers

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Rams clinched a spot in the Super Bowl after their thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

