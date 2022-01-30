Rams Rally to Super Bowl with 20-17 Win over 49ers

Aptopix 49ers Rams Football

Los Angeles Rams’ Travin Howard (32) intercepts a pass in front of San Francisco 49ers’ JaMycal Hasty during the second half of the NFC Championship NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

The Los Angeles Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Rams clinched a spot in the Super Bowl after their thrilling 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play after Jimmy Garoppolo was pressured by Aaron Donald. Cooper Kupp caught two touchdown passes from Matthew Stafford for the star-studded Rams (15-5), who began the fourth quarter down 17-7 after wasting a multitude of scoring opportunities.

Los Angeles will welcome the Cincinnati Bengals in two weeks for Super Bowl 56 in Rams owner Stan Kroenke’s multibillion-dollar SoFi Stadium.

