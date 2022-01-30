Sunny Sunday With Above Average Temps Ahead

by Riley Blackwell

SUNNY SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine has blanketed south Alabama today. Temperatures have been above average across the region today, and winds have been quite breezy as well. Expect clear skies headed into the evening and overnight hours.

CLEAR AND COOL NIGHT: Temperatures will not be as chilly tonight, as temperatures are forecast to be in the low 30s for much of the area. Most places will stay above freezing, but a couple of places could see freezing temperatures for a short period of time.

WARM AND CLEAR MONDAY: Monday is shaping up to be similar to today, with a lot of sunshine and warmer than normal temperatures. Expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 60s, with the potential of a couple of communities touching 70.

LOOK AHEAD: Warm temperatures will be the main story for the start of the week. Well above average temperatures will be present to start the week, with rain chances staying minimal until Wednesday. A slow moving system will bring heavy rain mid-week, with a flooding chance along with it.