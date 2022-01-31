Milder With Sunshine For Now, But Rain Later This Week

by Ben Lang

Monday morning was cold all across central and south Alabama, with lows near 30°. However, midday temperatures rebounded to near or above 60°, thanks in part to abundant sunshine. Sunshine remains plentiful Monday afternoon, with daytime highs in the mid 60s for many. Monday night looks mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Tuesday could be even warmer, with highs in the upper 60s. A few low 70° readings appear possible near the Florida state line. Tuesday remains rain-free with sunshine and some clouds. Tuesday night won’t be as cold, with lows near 50°. Rain returns to the forecast Wednesday. Otherwise, the sky remains mostly cloudy to overcast throughout the day.

However, Wednesday’s rain may not be particularly widespread. Rather, it appears to be in the form of scattered, light rain. Some locations may not pick up any rain at all. Despite the clouds and chance for rain, a persistent south wind warms temperatures into the upper 60s Wednesday. Wednesday night stays much warmer, with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday features the best chance for rain this week. Rain and some storms appear likely, especially late in the day through Thursday night. Thursday now looks like a very warm day. Temperatures could be well into the 70s during the afternoon. Thursday night lows fall into the 50s. The cold front may still be across southeast Alabama Friday morning.

Friday turns cooler but remains mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Temperatures only reach the 50s during the afternoon. Friday night turns colder with lows in the 30s. The weekend weather is quite up-in-the-air as far as rain chances go. However, temperatures remain cool, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Depending on which model you look at, part of all of this weekend features some chance for rain.

That looks like the case for early next week too. It could be dry and rain-free, or it could feature some rain. Ultimately, time will tell. In the meantime, enjoy the sunshine and dry weather, and warmer temperatures through this Tuesday. Plan on clouds and rain Wednesday and Thursday through Friday morning.