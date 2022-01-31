Spring-Like Warmth this Week

by Ryan Stinnett

Get ready for a nice day, after a chilly start, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s under a sky full of sunshine. Lows tonight will be warmer, as southeasterly winds kick in thanks to the high-pressure ridge to our east. Lows will be mainly in the 40s. Winds may become a little breezy at times tonight into Tuesday morning. All the better to pump that warmer air into the area. Look for 70s for highs on Tuesday.

By Wednesday, a deep upper trough over the southwestern United States will be pressing eastward, pushing the big ridge out of the Great Lakes and into the North Atlantic. Ice may be a problem by midweek in areas to the west and northwest of Alabama, especially over the Ohio Valley with a good bit of snow in the colder air over the Midwest. But here in Alabama, the precipitation will be all rain. The first wave may push rain into Alabama early on Wednesday, and rain will expand across Alabama through the day before lifting to the north ahead of the next wave Wednesday night. More widespread and heavier rain is expected Thursday. Rain may be heavy at times and a few minor flooding issues may occur as two-day rainfall totals may approach 2-4 inches No severe weather is expected at this time, and temperatures will reach the mid-70s before frontal passage occurs.

Friday: A few showers may remain over the southern parts of the area throughout the day as the front hangs up over the extreme southern parts of the state and over the Gulf Coast. Temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will only be in the low 50s.

Have a great day!

Ryan