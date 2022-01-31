UPDATE: $5,000 Reward Offered in Disappearance of LaDarrien Wheat

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced that a $5,000 reward is being offered in the hopes of finding LaDarrien Wheat.

As Alabama News Network has reported, Wheat, who is 18, was reported missing on Sunday, January 23. Wheat was last seen in the 3500 block of Foxhall Drive. That is near McGehee Road and Carter Hill Road.

He was also recorded in his car at the Ztec convenience store on McGehee Road in Montgomery.

“We have been in contact with the Wheat family, members from the Montgomery City Council, County Commission, and State Legislature,” CrimeStoppers Executive Director Tony Garrett said.

“All are working and praying towards the safe return of LaDarrien. We understand that a person may have information that could lead us directly to LaDarrien, but circumstances may keep you from doing so. If that is the case, call us, we can talk you through it and make sure you are safe. If it is a monetary incentive, we will not demonize you. We have talked people through all types of situations. Our phones are not recorded, no caller ID, no one has ever been identified through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers as a tipster. If you have information call CrimeStoppers,” Garrett said.

Groups of people gathered on East South Boulevard Saturday morning to look for him, but found nothing.

Wheat is 5’5″ in height and 146 lbs. He may be in a blue 2003 Ford Crown Victoria displaying AL tag “DV32851.”

If you have any information regarding the location of LaDarrien Wheat, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.