UPDATE: Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police say they’ve charged a man with killing a 19-year-old woman in early January.

Police have charged 20-year-old Al’Dreoun Harris of Montgomery, with murder.

He is charged with killing Delijah Davis around midnight on January 7. Her body was found in the 600 block of Cherry Hill Road.

Police say Harris was taken into custody today by the U.S. Marshals Task Force and then placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Police have released no other information.